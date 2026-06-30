Maharashtra Govt Warns Schools Of Recognition Cancellation For Failing To Implement Compulsory Marathi Education | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday warned that schools failing to implement compulsory Marathi education could face cancellation of their recognition, as it reiterated its commitment to strictly enforce the state's Marathi language policy.

Mandatory for All Classes

Replying to a debate during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said teaching Marathi and conducting examinations in the language are mandatory for students from Classes 1 to 10 in all schools, irrespective of their medium of instruction or education board. The provision has been enforced under the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Act, 2020.

Bhuse said the government has introduced stricter enforcement measures through a Government Resolution issued on April 17, 2026. Schools found violating the law will first be asked to rectify the lapse. If they fail to comply, they can be fined up to Rs 1 lakh, while continued non-compliance may lead to cancellation of the institution's recognition.

Examinations Confirmed

The minister clarified that Marathi would not remain only a compulsory subject on paper and confirmed that examinations in the language would be conducted for every class from Standards 1 to 10. Schools have also been directed to appoint qualified Marathi teachers, and compliance will be monitored through regular inspections.

The issue sparked an extensive discussion in the House. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar sought clarification on whether Marathi examinations would be compulsory for all classes, while legislators from across party lines urged the government to revive an international-standard Marathi education board that had been dissolved by a previous administration. Bhuse assured the House that the proposal would be examined.

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BJP MLA Seeks Clarification

Opposition members, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai and Congress leader Nitin Raut, questioned the government's implementation of the law, asking how many schools had been penalised for violating the rules and why stricter enforcement provisions were introduced nearly five years after the legislation came into force. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu suggested increasing the existing penalty from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Bhuse appealed to MLAs to ensure compliance by monitoring schools in their constituencies and warned that officials who fail to enforce the law could also face action. He added that schools are expected to sing the state song, "Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha," with due respect.

The Assembly also discussed alleged inaccuracies in school textbooks. Responding to the concerns, Bhuse said the state had requested the Centre to expand lessons on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in CBSE textbooks, and the revised content now spans 22 pages. He added that the Maharashtra government is also revising state textbooks and restoring chapters on eminent personalities that had been removed from earlier editions.

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