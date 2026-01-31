NMIMS Goonj 2026 Concludes On A High Note As Day 3 Celebrates Excellence Across Domains |

Mumbai: Day 3 of GOONJ’26, held on 30th January, 2026, marked the concluding day and successful culmination of NMIMS’ annual flagship fest, bringing three days of creativity, competition, and celebration to a memorable close.

The day featured high-impact flagship events across business, academic, and creative domains. Participants demonstrated strategic thinking, effective communication, leadership, and artistic excellence across business challenges, debates, theatre, and design-based events.

The cultural segment reached its peak with major stage performances, including the Fashion Show and high-energy dance performances, which drew strong audience engagement and emerged as key highlights of the fest.

The overall results of GOONJ’26 were announced on Day 3.

Winner: Oscar Piastri from NMIMS – Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce (ASMOC)

First Runner-Up: Sebastian Vettel from Model College

Second Runner-Up: Jackie Stewart from NMIMS – Centre for International Studies (CIS).

GOONJ’26 concluded with the Closing Ceremony, held in the presence of Prof. Seema Mahajan, Dean and Director, Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management (PDSE & FBM), celebrating the collective efforts of participants, organisers, faculty, and collaborators.

Day 3 served as a fitting finale, reinforcing GOONJ’26’s success as a professionally curated and institutionally significant festival at NMIMS.