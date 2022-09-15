NMC releases list of countries for Ukraine-returned Indian medical students to complete studies from

Indian students returning from Ukraine amid their war with Russia | (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

New Delhi: The list of nations where Indian medical students from Ukraine may pursue their studies has been made clear by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The Commission recently let Indian medical students who had returned from war-torn Ukraine migrate and finish their courses at colleges in other nations. Students can enroll in medical schools or universities in Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovakia, Spain, Uzbekistan, the United States, Italy, Belgium, Egypt, Belarus, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Romania, Sweden, Israel, Iran, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey, Croatia, and Hungary, according to a formal announcement from the NMC.

“The said "Academic Mobility Program" is applicable only to the medical colleges/ institutes located in the above-mentioned countries and the medical students are advised to adopt the mobility program accordingly,” the NMC notification said.

"The Commission hereby conveys its no-objection for academic mobility programme in respect of Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled," the public notice said while maintaining that the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university.

NMC agreed to recognise the academic mobility scheme provided by Ukraine in light of the unique circumstances, allowing such students to finish their education since the degree would only be granted by the parent Ukrainian institution.

