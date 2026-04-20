NMC Proposes Single-State Registration For AFMS Doctors, Enables Nationwide Practice | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued draft amendments to the regulations governing registration and licensing of medical practitioners, proposing special provisions for doctors serving in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), according to a notification.

The draft titled "Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practice Medicine (Amendment), Regulations 2026", published in the Gazette on April 7, seeks to amend the 2023 regulations by introducing enabling provisions for greater operational flexibility for AFMS doctors.

According to the proposal, medical practitioners commissioned in AFMS will be allowed to register with any one State Medical Council of their choice at the time of joining service and will be authorised to practise across all states and Union Territories by virtue of their service obligations.

Under the present rules, doctors are required to register and seek a licence in the state where they intend to practice. However, AFMS doctors are frequently transferred which leads to administrative challenges as they have to to undertake multiple registrations, including payment of registration fees.

"Provided that medical practitioners commissioned or joined in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) shall opt to be registered and licensed with one State Medical Council of their choice at the time of joining AFMS till the duration of service and authorised to practice in any state or Union Territory in India by virtue of service obligations," the notification read.

The draft further states that upon retirement or release from service, such practitioners will be required to either register afresh or transfer their registration to the State Medical Council where they intend to practice.

In a key provision, the NMC has proposed that additional medical qualifications acquired by AFMS doctors during service will remain valid across the country for the duration of their tenure, provided they are registered with the concerned State Medical Council.

The amendments also clarify that licences of AFMS practitioners will not be rendered inactive solely due to delays in renewal applications. Instead, AFMS authorities will submit annual details of such practitioners along with renewal applications to the respective councils and the NMC.

Further, the draft proposes that rules related to the transfer of licence will not apply to AFMS doctors during their service period, effectively allowing them nationwide practice rights without procedural barriers.

A new clause on jurisdiction in cases of alleged professional misconduct or medical negligence has also been introduced. It states that the State Medical Council where the practitioner serving in the Armed Forces Medical Services is registered will have the authority to decide the case, based on recommendations from the council in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred.

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The council of the place of occurrence may conduct a preliminary inquiry and forward its findings along with recommendations to the council of registration for final action, the notification said.

The NMC has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders by May 7 after which the proposals will be considered for finalisation.

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