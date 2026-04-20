 Delhi SCERT Forms 10-Member Panel For Pre-Publication Review System Of Academic Podcasts & Digital Learning Content
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Delhi SCERT Forms 10-Member Panel For Pre-Publication Review System Of Academic Podcasts & Digital Learning Content

Delhi SCERT has formed a 10-member committee to review academic podcasts and e-content before they are published on the SCERT Studio YouTube channel. The panel will assess alignment with NEP 2020, departmental guidelines, academic accuracy, audio-visual quality, and presentation, and may approve, suggest revisions, or reject content from SCERT and DIET faculty prior to publication.

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
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Delhi SCERT Forms 10-Member Panel For Pre-Publication Review System Of Academic Podcasts & Digital Learning Content | X / SCERT2021

New Delhi: Delhi's State Council of Educational Research and Training has constituted a 10-member committee to review academic podcasts and e-content before their public dissemination through the SCERT Studio YouTube channel, according to an official order.

The move aims to ensure quality, relevance and alignment of the content with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Directorate of Education guidelines, it stated.

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As per the order issued on April 17, the committee will examine podcasts and e-content developed by SCERT and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) faculty before their publication on the channel.

The panel will be chaired by SCERT secretary and joint director, while other members include officials from the Directorate of Education, DIET principals, and faculty members from SCERT headquarters and Central Institute of Educational Technology, NCERT.

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According to the terms of reference, the committee will review the content on parameters such as alignment with NEP 2020 and departmental guidelines, academic relevance and accuracy, and audio-visual quality and overall presentation -- with 10 marks allotted to each of the three categories.

It will also provide recommendations for approval, revision or rejection of the e-content and suggest improvements wherever required, it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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