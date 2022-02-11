NMC plans to replace Hippocratic oath with Charak Shapath; IMA objects

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has objected to the National Medical Commission's suggestion that the Hippocratic oath should be replaced with ‘Charak Shapath.’

"It is shocking to note that the Undergraduate Board of the National Medical Commission wants the Hippocratic Oath, undertaken by medical students, to be replaced by Charak Shapath, after Charak, known as the father of Ayurveda," the release said.

"NMC fails in its function as a parent body to safeguard modern medicine. It is very clear biased and intentional agenda to demean the modern medicine. IMA Maharashtra State objects any such move. We are sure that proactive steps will be taken up at IMA Headquarters. IMA Maharashtra, under leadership of IMA Headquarters, shall oppose these decisions by all possible means," it said.

The minutes of NMC discussion with all medical colleges of India circulated across social media read, "No Hippocratic Oath. During the white coat ceremony (with parents) the oath will be 'Maharishi Charak Shapath' present in NMC website."

