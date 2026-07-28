NMC Directs Medical Colleges To Establish Enabling Units For Students With Disabilities

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New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutions under its jurisdiction to establish an enabling unit for students with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), in line with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016. The circular, issued on Monday, aims to strengthen inclusive medical education by ensuring reasonable accommodation, academic support, and an accessible learning environment for students with disabilities.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Direct Link To Check Notice

Enabling Unit to Serve as Single Point of Contact

According to the circular, every medical college must establish an Enabling Unit that will function as the single point of contact for students with benchmark disabilities throughout their academic journey.

The unit will be responsible for facilitating reasonable accommodation and academic and clinical support measures and ensuring barrier-free access within the institution. It will also receive and address requests related to disability-specific accommodations during classroom teaching, clinical training, and internships.

Information Must Be Shared With Students

Medical colleges have been instructed to inform all students about the Enabling Unit during the admission process. Details regarding the unit's role, responsibilities, and contact information must also be displayed prominently on the institution's official website and notice boards.

Coordination With Disability Assessment Boards

The Enabling Unit will coordinate with the designated Disability Assessment Board, faculty members, hospital administration, and other relevant authorities to ensure timely implementation of reasonable accommodations in accordance with the RPwD Act, 2016, and guidelines issued by the NMC.

Additionally, institutions have been directed to maintain records of accommodation requests and support provided while ensuring confidentiality and protecting students from discrimination.

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NMC Stresses Inclusive Learning Environment

The commission has directed all medical colleges to ensure that the Enabling Unit is fully operational, well-publicised, and easily accessible to students with benchmark disabilities. The move is intended to promote an inclusive educational environment while adhering to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016 and Supreme Court guidelines.