NMC Advisory Barring Leave Ahead Of NEET-UG 2026 Sparks Outrage Among Doctors | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory asking medical colleges not to grant leave to students on May 2 and 3 ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The advisory triggered sharp criticism from the medical fraternity.

The doctors’ body, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), demanded immediate withdrawal of the directive and an apology from the regulator.

In an April 23 notice, the NMC directed all medical colleges and institutions to remain vigilant to ensure the "sanctity and integrity" of the NEET-UG 2026 examination scheduled for May 3.

"As a preventive step to discourage any potential misuse and to support the fair conduct of the examination; it is advised not to grant leave to students on May 2 and May 3, 2026, except in exceptional circumstances with due justification," the notice signed by NMC secretary Raghav Langer said.

The advisory, issued in compliance with instructions from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, also asked institutions to sensitise medical students against involvement in any activities prejudicial to the examination's conduct.

Objecting to the move, FAIMA termed the directive "insensitive," "arbitrary" and "demeaning" to medical students.

In a letter addressed to the NMC secretary on Friday, FAIMA said the advisory reflected an "inappropriate and unfortunate mindset" that views medical students with suspicion and unfairly associates them with potential malpractice.

"Medical students across India are among the most disciplined and committed sections of society, dedicated to serving the nation's healthcare needs. Imposing blanket restrictions without substantial justification is unjust, arbitrary, and sets a dangerous precedent," the association said.

FAIMA said maintaining the sanctity of examinations is the responsibility of the conducting authorities through robust administrative measures, not by imposing restrictions on uninvolved individuals.

The association demanded assurance that the regulator would not issue such directives in the future.

"The medical fraternity stands united in opposing any measure that questions its integrity or compromises its dignity," the letter said.

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