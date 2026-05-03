Viral Video Shows IIT Jodhpur Students Chasing Water Tanker After Supply Failure; Supply Now Restored

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: A viral video showing students chasing a water tanker has sparked widespread concern about a severe drinking water shortage at Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur.

The widely shared video shows students rushing behind a tanker to secure water after the campus supply was abruptly disrupted. However as per the official social media account of IIT Jodhpur, the services now has been fully restored

🚨 Severe water crisis hits IIT #Jodhpur as main pumping station fails, leaving the campus completely dry. Director Avinash Agarwal has arranged emergency tankers from Surpura for students. Viral videos show students chasing water supplies at night. #IITJodhpur #WaterCrisis… pic.twitter.com/FElPfCbAEP — Thepagetoday (@thepagetody) May 2, 2026

Campus Relies On Its Own Pumping System

According to the institute, the campus does not have a regular municipal water supply and instead relies on its own pumping system. The crisis erupted earlier this week when equipment at the pumping station failed due to voltage fluctuations, cutting off water access throughout campus.

The disruption left the institute without water, forcing authorities to arrange for emergency tanker supplies from nearby Surpura village.

Ensuring A Stable Water Supply Is The Responsibility Of The State Government.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, IIT Jodhpur Director Avinash Kumar Agarwal described the issue as a structural challenge. “We get rural supply… IIT Jodhpur is perhaps the only central institution in Rajasthan without assured clean water,” he said, as quoted in NDTV reports.

He also stated that technical teams worked continuously for nearly 30 hours to repair the damaged pumping system. However, recurring breakdowns have highlighted the institute's reliance on untrustworthy sources. During such breakdowns, the institute must arrange for water from Surpura village as an alternative source.

Terming the situation a “major issue,” the director said that a long-term resolution would require intervention from state authorities. The institute plans to raise the matter with senior officials and push for the construction of a dedicated pipeline to ensure uninterrupted water supply. He added that a request will soon be made to the Chief Secretary during an upcoming visit to lay a direct pipeline to the IIT Jodhpur campus.

He stated that such a solution is required to ensure that students and staff living on campus do not continue to have difficulty accessing drinking water.

Services Fully Restored

However as per the official social media account of IIT Jodhpur, the services now has been fully restored. It said, "The disruption at the Manaklao pump house was due to a mechanical failure. IIT Jodhpur’s technical team extended prompt support to address the issue. The situation has now been resolved in coordination with the Jodhpur administration. Services have been fully restored".

The disruption at the Manaklao pump house was due to a mechanical failure. IIT Jodhpur’s technical team extended prompt support to address the issue.



The situation has now been resolved in coordination with the Jodhpur administration. Services have been fully restored. — Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (@iitjodhpur) May 1, 2026

The incident has reignited discussions around infrastructure preparedness in educational institutions, especially in regions facing water scarcity.