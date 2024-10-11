 NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here
Due to the overwhelmingly high demand from prospective applicants, the registration deadline has been extended.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
NMAT 2024 | Representative image

The NMAT exam registration period has been extended by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). The NMAT application forms must be completed by October 13, 2024. The application form was previously due on October 10, 2024.

Due to the overwhelmingly high demand from prospective applicants, the registration deadline has been extended. Additionally, the test scheduling date has been moved forward from October 14, 2024, to October 17, 2024.

Candidates who want to be admitted to the NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) must register before the deadline. Candidates can gain admission to SBM's campuses in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Indore via the NMAT.

Candidates interested in the NMIMS MBA program 2025 can now apply online at https://nmat.nmims.edu.

The registration process began on August 1, 2024, with a shortened two-step process.

How to apply?

-Register at https://nmat.nmims.edu, then complete the GMAC registration and pay the registration fees.
-After getting your GMAC ID, proceed to Step 2 and log in using your password.
-Complete the NMIMS registration form, confirm all details, and pay the fees.
-Aspirants must complete the NMAT and NMIMS forms before October 13, 2024.

NMIMS provides a comprehensive choice of MBA programs to suit a variety of professional interests, including the MBA (Human Resources), MBA (Pharmaceutical Management), MBA (Digital Transformation), and MBA (Business Analytics).

