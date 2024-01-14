NLU Delhi To Close AILET 2024 LLM Fee Payment Window Soon; Third Merit List Out On Jan 22 | Pixabay

The National Law University (NLU Delhi) is set to close the fee payment window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) LLM second round counseling on its official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the AILET 2024 second merit list are required to submit a confirmation fee of Rs 50,000.

Candidates included in the second merit list must download their AILET 2024 provisional admission offer letter after completing the payment of the confirmation fee. NLU Delhi has instructed students to sign each page of the provisional admission offer letter and upload them to their AILET 2024 account to officially accept the provisional admission offer.

Read Also Symbiosis Institute of Design Conducts SEED 2024 Entrance Exam Online Today

Important Dates

The AILET 2024 third merit list is scheduled to be released on January 22. Successful candidates from this list will need to submit the admission and counseling fee for the third round by January 27. Subsequently, the AILET 2024 fourth merit list is expected to be released on May 15. The AILET provisional list for LLM will include the candidate's all India rank, admit card number, vertical reservation, and horizontal reservation.

Fee Structure

Regarding the fee structure, candidates are required to pay fees in three categories: annual fee, one-time fee, and deposits. The fee heads include admission fee (one-time) of Rs 10,000, tuition fee (per annum) of Rs 1,42,000, academic services and facilities (per annum) of Rs 43,000, student welfare fund (per annum) of Rs 7,000, utility services (per annum) of Rs 20,000, and a one-time refundable estate deposit of Rs 25,000.

Candidates are urged to complete the necessary payments within the stipulated deadlines to secure their admission to the National Law University.