NLU AILET 2024: Admit Card Release Postponed To November 24 | Representative Image

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi said that it has postponed the All India Law Entrance Test, AILET 2024 admit card release date to November 24, in a notification. The AILET 2024 exam will be conducted on Sunday December 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Candidates can download their admit cards tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

According to the original schedule, the admit card was supposed to be released on November 20.

The AILET exam is conducted for admissions to B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. programmes.

How to download:

Go to the official website -nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Log in to your AILET Application Account with your credentials i.e. registered mobile number and password.

Submit and download the admit card.

AILET 2024 will be held in Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

The latest updates regarding the announcement of the AILET admit card will be made available on the official website.