Parineeti Chopra's 'Coolest' Throwback From Maldives With Mom & Mom-In-Law

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023
Parineeti Chopra wrote, "The coolest throwback is when you go for a girls' trip that includes your Mom and Mom-in-law! Also, a special thanks to Waldorf Astoria for being so welcoming and so hospitable! We are dying to come back."
Instead of a honeymoon with her husband Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeeti Chopra went on a trip to the Maldives with her "girl gang" post wedding.
Parineeti Chopra is seen posing with her mother, mother-in-law and sister-in-law on the beach.
Parineeti and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.
On the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.
Parineeti Chopra recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after wedding with Raghav Chadha.
Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj with Akshay Kumar in the lead. She played the role of Nirdosh Kaur Gill, Jaswant Singh Gill's wife.