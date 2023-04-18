 NITI Aayog offers internships to UG, PG and research scholars; check eligibility criteria
The online application link is open from the first and 10th of every month. Check the eligibility, attendance and other details.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
The Purpose of the internships is to allow short term exposure of "selected candidates with the different Verticals/ Divisions/Units of NITI Aayog, Government of India. | Representative image.

The NITI Aayog is inviting applications from undergraduate and postgraduate students and from research scholars who are enrolled in recognised universities/institutions in India and abroad for their internship schemes.

The applicants will have a chance to collaborate closely with the Niti Aayog's verticals, cells, and divisions.The online application link is open from the first and tenth of every month. The internship will be an unpaid one.

Eligibility criteria:

– The candidate must be a bonafide student of any recognised university/institution in India or abroad.

- The undergraduate applicant should have completed the term-end examinations of the fourth semester or second year and should have at least scored 85 per cent in class 12.

– Post-Graduate students should have completed his or her first year or second semester exams and should not have scored less than 70 per cent in their graduation.

– The research student should have not scored less than 70 per cent in their graduation.

Objectives of the scheme:

– To allow the intern to be familiar with Niti Aayog’s work.

– The interns will have an opportunity to know about the functioning of the Government of India and contribute to policy formation.

Duration:

The period of the internship will be at least six weeks but will not exceed more than six months.

Attendance:

The interns will have to maintain a minimum of 75 per cent attendance to avail the experience certificate. In case the attendance is less than 75 per cent, no extension will be given for the internship period.

Click here to apply

