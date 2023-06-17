NIT Silchar: Notification OUT for 68 Faculty Position at nits.ac.in

NIT Silchar Recruitment | Google-Basabee Bora

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is recruiting for 68 faculty positions. Eligible and Interested candidates can fill the application from online from the official website at nits.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the application fee is 10 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news.The advertisement was published in the employment news on June 17.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 68 vacancies of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 application fee:

The application fee is ₹1100. The application fee is exempted from the SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Direct link to apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

After the submission of the online application form candidates have till July 7 to submit the hard copy of the application form along with the relevant documents to the following address “Dean (FW), National Institute of Technology Silchar, P.O. REC Silchar – 788010, Dist. Cachar, Assam”.

Steps to apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: