 NIT Silchar: Notification OUT for 68 Faculty Position at nits.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIT Silchar: Notification OUT for 68 Faculty Position at nits.ac.in

NIT Silchar: Notification OUT for 68 Faculty Position at nits.ac.in

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 68 vacancies of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
NIT Silchar Recruitment | Google-Basabee Bora

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is recruiting for 68 faculty positions. Eligible and Interested candidates can fill the application from online from the official website at nits.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the application fee is 10 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news.The advertisement was published in the employment news on June 17.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 68 vacancies of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 application fee: 

The application fee is ₹1100. The application fee is exempted from the SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Direct link to apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Read Also
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 1.7 Lakh Posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in
article-image

After the submission of the online application form candidates have till July 7 to submit the hard copy of the application form along with the relevant documents to the following address “Dean (FW), National Institute of Technology Silchar, P.O. REC Silchar – 788010, Dist. Cachar, Assam”.

Steps to apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official website at nits.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the Faculty Recruitment 2023

  • Fill out the application form

  • Pay the application fee

  • Upload all the required documents

  • Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

CUET UG 2023: Admit Card For June 19, 20 Examinations Released | Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2023: Admit Card For June 19, 20 Examinations Released | Direct Link Here

NEET Merit List: NMC Revises Regulations, Physics Marks To Get Priority Over Biology In Case Of Tie

NEET Merit List: NMC Revises Regulations, Physics Marks To Get Priority Over Biology In Case Of Tie

Tamil Actor Vijay Tells Students To ‘Read widely about people like Ambedkar and Periyar’

Tamil Actor Vijay Tells Students To ‘Read widely about people like Ambedkar and Periyar’

CSAB Counselling 2023 Registration To Begin From June 19 For Admissions To NITs, IIEST, IIITs

CSAB Counselling 2023 Registration To Begin From June 19 For Admissions To NITs, IIEST, IIITs

NIT Silchar: Notification OUT for 68 Faculty Position at nits.ac.in

NIT Silchar: Notification OUT for 68 Faculty Position at nits.ac.in