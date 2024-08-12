NIRF 2024 Rankings To Be Released Today At 3 PM

The Ministry of Education is set to announce the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 rankings today, August 12, at 3 pm. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will reveal the coveted rankings, which evaluate the performance of higher education institutions in India across various parameters. The NIRF Rankings 2024 will be made available shortly after the press conference at nirfindia.org.

Last year's rankings saw IIT Madras emerge as the top institution in the 'Overall' category, followed closely by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Delhi.

The NIRF ranked institutions in the following domains:

–– Overall

–– Engineering

–– Pharmacy

–– Colleges

–– Medical

–– Law

–– Agriculture

–– Architecture

–– Dentistry.

The evaluation of each institution is based on various factors including teaching and learning, research and professional practice, graduation results, outreach and inclusion, and perception. To indicate the relative importance of each criterion, a range of percentages is used. Teaching, learning, and resources, as well as research and professional practice, are each assigned 30% weightage. Graduation results contribute 20%, while outreach, inclusion, and perception account for 10% of the overall weightage.

The rankings encompass a broad range of domains, including engineering, pharmacy, colleges, medical, law, agriculture, architecture, and dentistry, offering a holistic view of India's higher education landscape. A remarkable 8,686 applications were submitted for the rankings last year, a significant increase from 7,254 in 2022.

While the NIRF rankings serve as a vital tool for evaluating educational institutions' performance, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has emphasized that they do not influence funding or regulatory aspects, ensuring a fair and unbiased assessment."