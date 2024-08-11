NIRF 2024 Rankings Go Live Tomorrow: See India’s Top Institutions Of The Last Two Years

NIRF

The Ministry of Education will unveil the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) tomorrow, August 12, 2024, at 3 pm. The announcement will be made during a press conference led by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Last year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) maintained its position as the top institution in the "overall" category for the fifth year in a row.

The ranking process evaluates institutions through a comprehensive set of criteria including teaching quality, research, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusion, and public perception. Each criterion is weighted differently: Teaching, learning, and research each account for 30%, graduation outcomes contribute 20%, and outreach, inclusion, and perception each make up 10%.

NIRF 2023: Top Universities

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University

3. Jamia Millia Islamia

4. Jadavpur University

5. Banaras Hindu University

6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education

7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

8. Vellore Institute of Technology

9. Aligarh University

10. University of Hyderabad

NIRF 2022: Top Universities

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University

3. Jamia Millia Islamia

4. Jadavpur University

5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

6. Banaras Hindu University

7. Manipal Academy of Higher Education

8. Calcutta University

9. Vellore Institute of Technology

10. University of Hyderabad

The NIRF provides a systematic approach to ranking educational institutions across the country. The methodology is based on recommendations from a Core Committee established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), which has outlined broad parameters for assessing various universities and institutions.

