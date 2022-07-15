e-Paper Get App

NIRF 2022: Mumbai University makes it to the top 50

MU holds the 81st spot in the overall rankings with 46.15 point

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

The University of Mumbai moved up to position 45 on the list of the top 50 universities in the nation for the first time. The university has moved up from its 71st place last year to the 45th in 2022.

MU holds the 81st spot in the overall rankings with 46.15 points. On the list of Maharashtra's traditional state universities, it comes in second.

“The University has excelled in three criteria, Teaching Learning and Resources, Graduation Outcome and Outreach, and Inclusiveness. The university is focused on further improving research, professional practice, and peer perception, ” informed Suhas Pednekar, the Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University

Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan announced the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Friday July 15.

The list comprises 11 categories: University, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Law and Research institutions, Architecture, Medical, College, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), overall.

Read Also
NIRF rankings: IIT Madras best engineering college seventh year in a row
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationNIRF 2022: Mumbai University makes it to the top 50

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan