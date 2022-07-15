NIRF 2022: Mumbai University makes it to the top 50

The University of Mumbai moved up to position 45 on the list of the top 50 universities in the nation for the first time. The university has moved up from its 71st place last year to the 45th in 2022.

MU holds the 81st spot in the overall rankings with 46.15 points. On the list of Maharashtra's traditional state universities, it comes in second.

“The University has excelled in three criteria, Teaching Learning and Resources, Graduation Outcome and Outreach, and Inclusiveness. The university is focused on further improving research, professional practice, and peer perception, ” informed Suhas Pednekar, the Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University

Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan announced the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Friday July 15.

The list comprises 11 categories: University, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Law and Research institutions, Architecture, Medical, College, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), overall.

