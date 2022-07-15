NIRF 2022: Delhi University drops by four ranks

Delhi University | Photo: Representative Image

The University of Delhi dropped from the 19th rank to the 23rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework overall category. DU secured the 13th spot in NIRF's university rankings.

Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia of Delhi, ranked ahead of DU with second and third place in NIRF's university category respectively.

The rankings were conducted in a number of areas, including general, colleges, universities, and research institutes, among others.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College at the University of Delhi was recognised among the top 10 colleges in the nation, surpassing St. Stephen's and Shri Ram College of Commerce. With Miranda House earning the top spot for the sixth year in a row, five DU colleges were among the top 10 institutions in the NIRF rankings.