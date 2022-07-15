e-Paper Get App

NIRF 2022: Delhi University drops by four ranks

Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia of Delhi ranked ahead of DU

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | Photo: Representative Image

The University of Delhi  dropped from the 19th rank to the 23rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework overall category. DU secured the 13th spot in NIRF's university rankings.

Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia of Delhi, ranked ahead of DU with second and third place in NIRF's university category respectively.

The rankings were conducted in a number of areas, including general, colleges, universities, and research institutes, among others.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College at the University of Delhi was recognised among the top 10 colleges in the nation, surpassing St. Stephen's and Shri Ram College of Commerce. With Miranda House earning the top spot for the sixth year in a row, five DU colleges were among the top 10 institutions in the NIRF rankings.

Read Also
CUET-UG 2022 begins today; Here's everything you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationNIRF 2022: Delhi University drops by four ranks

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan