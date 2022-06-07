e-Paper Get App

NIPER JEE 2022 Admit Card released, know how to download at niperhyd.ac.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
NIPER JEE 2022 Admit Card released, know how to download at niperhyd.ac.in

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, has released the admit card for the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (NIPER JEE) 2022. On June 12, the NIPER JEE 2022 exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). Candidates can obtain their NIPER JEE hall tickets by visiting the official website at niperhyd.ac.in.


The NIPER JEE 2022 hall tickets include information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre information, reporting time, and so on. Candidates must carefully read and follow the instructions on the NIPER JEE admit card.

Here is how to download the admit card:

1) Go to the official website- niperhyd.ac.in

2) Select the 'NIPER JEE 2022' tab.

3) Click on the 'Download hall tickets' option.

4) Enter your registration number, payment reference ID, mobile number, and date of birth.

5) Download the NIPER JEE 2022 hall ticket for future.

