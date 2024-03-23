 NIOS Releases Date Sheet For Class 10th And 12th Exams 2024 At sdmis.nios.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIOS Releases Date Sheet For Class 10th And 12th Exams 2024 At sdmis.nios.ac.in

NIOS Releases Date Sheet For Class 10th And 12th Exams 2024 At sdmis.nios.ac.in

The exams are scheduled to start on April 6th. You can obtain the Intimation-cum-Hall Tickets by downloading them from the NIOS website.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
NIOS Releases Date Sheet for Class 10th and 12th Exams 2024 At sdmis.nios.ac.in | Representative Image

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the schedule for the Secondary (Class X) and Senior Secondary (Class XII) Examinations that will take place in April-May 2024. Students can check the NIOS Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 and the NIOS Class 12th Date Sheet 2024 on the official website: https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/.

The exams are scheduled to start on April 6th. You can obtain the Intimation-cum-Hall Tickets by downloading them from the NIOS website.

To acquire the NIOS Class 10 and 12 admit cards, enrolled students need to enter their enrollment number and password. The exams will take place in the afternoon session, commencing at 2:30 PM. The results are anticipated to be announced approximately 7 weeks after the exams conclude and will be readily accessible on the NIOS website.

The successful candidates will receive their Mark-Sheet-cum-Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate directly from their respective Accredited Institutes.

Read Also
NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Rescheduled Due To Assembly Elections
article-image

Here's how to download the NIOS 10th and 12th Exam Schedule:

Visit the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) at http://sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Look for the link titled "Date sheet (India) for Public exams of secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2024/Notification for release of date sheet for Public exams of secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2024" on the homepage.

Click on the link to access the PDF document displaying the exam schedule.

Review the document and download a copy for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC Releases Final Answer Key And Question Papers For CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023 At ssc.gov.in

SSC Releases Final Answer Key And Question Papers For CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023 At ssc.gov.in

IIT Bombay Urges Students Bitten By Stray Dog To Take Rabies Injection

IIT Bombay Urges Students Bitten By Stray Dog To Take Rabies Injection

JNU Student Union Elections Sees 73% Voter Turnout; Highest In 12 Years

JNU Student Union Elections Sees 73% Voter Turnout; Highest In 12 Years

CBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools For Malpractices

CBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools For Malpractices

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in