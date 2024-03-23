NIOS Releases Date Sheet for Class 10th and 12th Exams 2024 At sdmis.nios.ac.in | Representative Image

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the schedule for the Secondary (Class X) and Senior Secondary (Class XII) Examinations that will take place in April-May 2024. Students can check the NIOS Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 and the NIOS Class 12th Date Sheet 2024 on the official website: https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/.

The exams are scheduled to start on April 6th. You can obtain the Intimation-cum-Hall Tickets by downloading them from the NIOS website.

To acquire the NIOS Class 10 and 12 admit cards, enrolled students need to enter their enrollment number and password. The exams will take place in the afternoon session, commencing at 2:30 PM. The results are anticipated to be announced approximately 7 weeks after the exams conclude and will be readily accessible on the NIOS website.

The successful candidates will receive their Mark-Sheet-cum-Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate directly from their respective Accredited Institutes.

Here's how to download the NIOS 10th and 12th Exam Schedule:

Visit the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) at http://sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Look for the link titled "Date sheet (India) for Public exams of secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2024/Notification for release of date sheet for Public exams of secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2024" on the homepage.

Click on the link to access the PDF document displaying the exam schedule.

Review the document and download a copy for future reference.