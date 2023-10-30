NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Rescheduled Due To Assembly Elections

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has made changes to the Class 10 and 12 theory exam dates due to Assembly Elections. Currently, the revised exam schedule applies to the states of Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Students can find the updated NIOS Class 10 and 12 exam dates on the official NIOS website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.
As per the official schedule, the exams are rescheduled to November 9 for two states i.e. Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. NIOS has provided instructions to all exam centers in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to take appropriate measures according to the revised timetable.
It's important to note that the exam time, duration, and centers remain unchanged.
Initially, the exams were set for November 7 but have now been postponed by two days. The official notice advises all concerned learners with centers in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to follow the revised exam date. Exams in other states will proceed as originally scheduled on November 7.
NIOS will soon release the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 theory exams. Once available, students should download them from the official website. Below, you can find the NIOS Class 10 and 12 exam dates:
NIOS Class 10 Exam Dates:
October 3: Hindustani Sangeet
October 4: Sanskrit
October 5: Data Entry Operations
October 6: Science and Technology
October 7: Painting, Sanskrit Vyakran
October 9: Social Science
October 10: English
October 12: Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya
October 13: Accountancy
October 16: Urdu
October 17: Indian Culture and Heritage
October 18: Mathematics
October 19: Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Assamese, Arabic, Persian, Tamil
October 20: Hindi
October 30: Business Studies, Bhartiya Darshan
November 2: Home Science
November 3: Economics, Veda Adhyayan, Folk Art
November 6: Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet, Indian Sign Language
NIOS Class 12 Exam Dates:
October 3: Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education
October 4: Urdu
October 5: Painting
October 6: Economics
October 7: Bengali, Tamil, Odia, Gujarati, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam, Sindhi
October 9: Home Science
October 10: Computer Science, Physical Education and Yoga, Sociology, Bhartlya Darshan, Tourism
October 12: Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies, Sanskrit
October 13: Hindi
October 16: Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science
October 17: English
October 18: Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan
October 19: Psychology
October 20: Physics, History, Library and Information Science, Sanskrit, and Vyakran
October 30: Geography
November 2: Mathematics
November 3: Data Entry Operations
November 6: Business Studies
