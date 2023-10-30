NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Rescheduled Due To Assembly Elections

NIOS Announces Class 10 And 12 Exam Schedule For October-November 2023 Session At nios.ac.in | File

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has made changes to the Class 10 and 12 theory exam dates due to Assembly Elections. Currently, the revised exam schedule applies to the states of Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Students can find the updated NIOS Class 10 and 12 exam dates on the official NIOS website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the exams are rescheduled to November 9 for two states i.e. Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. NIOS has provided instructions to all exam centers in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to take appropriate measures according to the revised timetable.

It's important to note that the exam time, duration, and centers remain unchanged.

Initially, the exams were set for November 7 but have now been postponed by two days. The official notice advises all concerned learners with centers in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to follow the revised exam date. Exams in other states will proceed as originally scheduled on November 7.

NIOS will soon release the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 theory exams. Once available, students should download them from the official website. Below, you can find the NIOS Class 10 and 12 exam dates:

NIOS Class 10 Exam Dates:

October 3: Hindustani Sangeet

October 4: Sanskrit

October 5: Data Entry Operations

October 6: Science and Technology

October 7: Painting, Sanskrit Vyakran

October 9: Social Science

October 10: English

October 12: Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya

October 13: Accountancy

October 16: Urdu

October 17: Indian Culture and Heritage

October 18: Mathematics

October 19: Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Assamese, Arabic, Persian, Tamil

October 20: Hindi

October 30: Business Studies, Bhartiya Darshan

November 2: Home Science

November 3: Economics, Veda Adhyayan, Folk Art

November 6: Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet, Indian Sign Language

NIOS Class 12 Exam Dates:

October 3: Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education

October 4: Urdu

October 5: Painting

October 6: Economics

October 7: Bengali, Tamil, Odia, Gujarati, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam, Sindhi

October 9: Home Science

October 10: Computer Science, Physical Education and Yoga, Sociology, Bhartlya Darshan, Tourism

October 12: Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies, Sanskrit

October 13: Hindi

October 16: Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science

October 17: English

October 18: Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan

October 19: Psychology

October 20: Physics, History, Library and Information Science, Sanskrit, and Vyakran

October 30: Geography

November 2: Mathematics

November 3: Data Entry Operations

November 6: Business Studies

