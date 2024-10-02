NIOS 2024: Class 10,12 Time Table OUT; Check Here

NIOS 2024 | File

The exam schedule for the 10th and 12th grade theory examination has been made public by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Students can now view and download the NIOS 10th and 12th Exam 2024 date sheets from the official website, nios.ac.in, if they are scheduled to take the examinations in October.

The Carnatic Sangeet and Employability Skills courses of the NIOS Class 10th or secondary exams are set to begin on October 22 for Indian students. On October 22, the inaugural Senior Secondary or Class 12 test will also be conducted, including the topics of Employability Skills & Entrepreneurship, Early Childhood Care and Education, and Veda Adhyayan.

Exams for the majority of Class 10 and Class 12 topics will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The exam window for a few chosen subjects is 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The Class 12 Economics test and the Class 10 Hindustani Sangeet exam will round out the exams on November 29. Exams for international students will take place from 3 to 6 p.m.

How to check?

-Visit the official website: nios.ac.in

-On the homepage, select the "Notifications" option.

-Click the link that says, "Datesheet of Public Examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses to be held in Oct/Nov 2024 - All India," on the newly opened tab."

-Download and store the NIOS October Exam Timetable 2024 PDF to your computer for future use.

The results are anticipated to be released seven weeks following the final exam date, according to the NIOS notice. Students should be aware that while the results will be posted on the NIOS website, no specific questions about the date of the results release will be answered. Before the exam session, admission cards and hall passes can also be downloaded from the same website.