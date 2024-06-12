 NIMCET 2024 Answer Key Released On nimcet.admissions.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIMCET 2024 Answer Key Released On nimcet.admissions.nic.in

NIMCET 2024 Answer Key Released On nimcet.admissions.nic.in

Students can now access the answer key by visiting the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The National Institute of Technology, NIT Jamshedpur, has officially released the NIMCET 2024 Answer Key. Students who participated in the NIMCET 2024 examination can now access the answer key by visiting the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

Key Details:

Date of Exam: June 8, 2024

Time: 2 hours duration

Result announcement: June 25, 2024

Exam Pattern:

Mode: Online

Language: English

Total Questions: 120

Subjects Covered:

Mathematics

Analytical Ability and Logical Reasoning

Computer Awareness

General English

How to download the NIMCET 2024 Answer Key:

Visit the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link that reads 'NIMCET 2024 Answer Key'.

Enter the required details and click on 'Submit'.

The NIMCET 2024 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

How to raise objections against the answer key:

Visit the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the answer key link available on the homepage.

Log in with the required details.

Click on the 'Answer Key Objection' link.

Select the answer you wish to challenge.

Upload the necessary supporting documents.

Click on 'Submit'.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Read Also
NIMCET 2023 Result Announced at nimcet.in; Download Scorecard Here
article-image

For further details, students are advised to regularly check the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TS TET Result 2024: TS TET Results Declared At tstet2024.aptonline.in

TS TET Result 2024: TS TET Results Declared At tstet2024.aptonline.in

NIMCET 2024 Answer Key Released On nimcet.admissions.nic.in

NIMCET 2024 Answer Key Released On nimcet.admissions.nic.in

AP LAWCET 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 5 PM

AP LAWCET 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 5 PM

Explained: What Is The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) (Undergraduate) Exam...

Explained: What Is The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) (Undergraduate) Exam...

COMEDK Counselling 2024: Registration Extended To June 17; Here's How To Apply?

COMEDK Counselling 2024: Registration Extended To June 17; Here's How To Apply?