NIMCET 2024 Answer Key Released On nimcet.admissions.nic.in

The National Institute of Technology, NIT Jamshedpur, has officially released the NIMCET 2024 Answer Key. Students who participated in the NIMCET 2024 examination can now access the answer key by visiting the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

Key Details:

Date of Exam: June 8, 2024

Time: 2 hours duration

Result announcement: June 25, 2024

Exam Pattern:

Mode: Online

Language: English

Total Questions: 120

Subjects Covered:

Mathematics

Analytical Ability and Logical Reasoning

Computer Awareness

General English

How to download the NIMCET 2024 Answer Key:

Visit the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link that reads 'NIMCET 2024 Answer Key'.

Enter the required details and click on 'Submit'.

The NIMCET 2024 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

How to raise objections against the answer key:

Visit the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the answer key link available on the homepage.

Log in with the required details.

Click on the 'Answer Key Objection' link.

Select the answer you wish to challenge.

Upload the necessary supporting documents.

Click on 'Submit'.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

For further details, students are advised to regularly check the official website.