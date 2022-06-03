NIMCET 2022 admit card released; here's how to download at nimcet.in

IStock images

The NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 admit card is released by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur. The NIMCET admit card 2022 is available at nimcet.in, the official website. Candidates must enter their email ID and password to access their NIMCET hall ticket.



The NIMCET admit card 2022 includes information such as the exam date and time, the test center's address, the candidate's name, application number, category, gender, and more.



Here's how to download it:

Go to the official website - nimcet.in.

Login using your credentials.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.