NIFTEE Admit Card 2026 Out; Here's How To Download

NIFTEE Admit Card 2026 | exams.nta.nic.in/niftee

NIFTEE Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the NIFT 2026 admit card for undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes on the official website of NTA NIFTEE at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee. The hall ticket is required for access to the examination centre.

NIFTEE 2026 Admit Card: How to download?

To download the NIFTEE 2026 Admit Card, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFTEE at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.

Step 2: After this, click on the NIFT 2026 admit card link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to log in using their details, such as application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Next, the NIFTEE Hall Ticket 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NIFTEE 2026 Admit Card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access the NIFTEE Hall Ticket 2026

Note: Aspirants should carefully check their name, roll number, exam date, shift scheduling, exam centre address, and photos.

NIFTEE 2026: Exam details

The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) will take place on February 8, 2026, in two shifts across the country. The General Ability Test (GAT) will be administered as a computer-based test. The Creative Ability Test (CAT) will be administered in pen and paper format.

The admission test is held for undergraduate courses like BDes and BFTech, as well as postgraduate courses like MDes, MFM, and MFTech.

NIFTEE Hall Ticket 2026: Instructions

The important guidelines for NIFTEE 2026 are as follows:

The reporting time and shift will be indicated on the admit card. Aspirants are encouraged not to arrive late, since they may be denied admittance. They will not be permitted to carry electronic devices, calculators, or any type of study tools.

The NTA has cautioned applicants to follow the code of conduct inscribed on their hall tickets and to assist examination centre authorities in carrying out their jobs properly.

NIFTEE Admit Card 2026: Documents required

Aspirants must bring a printed copy of their admit card as well as a valid picture identity evidence, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or passport. Without these documents, applicants will be denied access to the exam centre.