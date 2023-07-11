NIFT Admission 2023: 5th Seat Allocation List OUT At nift.ac.in

NIFT Admission 2023: 5th Seat Allocation List OUT | Unsplash | Representational Image

The fifth round of seat allocation for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2023 is out now. Registered candidates can check the NIFT 5th allocation list from the official website at nift.ac.in.

The institute informed that the candidates are required to download their provisional allotment letter from the admission portal using their login credentials.

The shortlisted students will have to pay the fees by June 13 till 11:59 PM. The fees will be submitted in an online mode only. Candidates will have to pay the full fee at the NIFT campus after the allocated seat. Students will receive an allotment letter or receipt signed by the nodal officer, which is mandatory to collect from the registration portal.

For PwD candidates

The seat allocation of PwD candidates for UG and PG programmes for admissions-2023 was available to the candidates on May 18, 2023, from 5 PM onwards.

The last date to submit the fees was May 22, 2023, till 10 PM. This was the final allotment of seats to PwD candidates.

Steps to download NIFT 5th seat allocation list