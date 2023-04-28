NIFT 2023: Final result out at nift.ac.in, steps to check

NIFT 2023: Final result | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the NIFT 2023 final results. NIFT released the final results for the entrance exam held for UG and PG admissions today, April 29, 2023.

The NIFT 2023 result link is active on the official website at nift.ac.in/admission.

The NIFT category-wise merit list is prepared by combining the scores of CAT, general aptitude test (GAT) and situation test.

“The Final Results of Regular UG and PG programmes for admission to 2023 - has been declared. Please login to the admission website at niftadmissions.in to download your results. The link of the result is also available on the NIFT official website nift.ac.in”, reads the official notification issued by the institute.

NIFT 2023 was held on February 5 and the results were declared on March 10 for which the results are declared today.

Candidates who appeared in the exam held this year will be able to check their scores by entering email id and password on the NIFT result link 2023.

Following the written test, the institute conducted the situation test for BDes admission from March 24 to 27, at various NIFT campuses.

The personal interview were held March 20 onwards.

The institute will also announce NIFT cut-off 2023, the minimum mark that candidates will have to score to qualify for the NIFT entrance test, along with the results.

The NIFT counselling 2023 is expected to be held in June.

As per reports, NIFT has a total of 5,215 seats available in its undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Candidates who have cleared the NIFT Entrance Exam can now apply for the seat allocation process.

Steps to check NIFT Final Result NIFT 2023: