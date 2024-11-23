NIFT 2025 Registration Process Starts At exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT; Apply NOW!

The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance test registration is now open through the National Testing Agency (NTA). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has set 2025 as the date for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Exam. According to the official timetable, the NIFT 2025 exam is scheduled for February 9.

Interested and qualified candidates should visit exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, the official website, to fill for the NIFT 2025 registration form.

Important dates:

Registration started: November 22, 2024

Registration deadline: January 9, 2025

Correction window starts: January 10, 2025

Deadline for correction: January 12, 2025

NIFT Exam timing |

Eligibility criteria:

Passed Class 12 at any recognised central or state board.

A passing score in five or more subjects on the senior secondary school exam administered by the National Open School.

Following Class 10, a three- or four-year diploma is recognised by the AICTE or another state authority of technical education.

The Class 10+2 system is identical to any public school, board, or university test that has been authorised by the Association of Indian Universities, whether it is administered in India or outside.

Advanced (A) level International Baccalaureate General Certificate of Education (GCE) Examination (London, Cambridge, Sri Lanka).

Exam pattern:

The NIFT 2025 BDes test will be conducted online. It will take two hours to complete the NIFT 2025 paper. Both Hindi and English will be used for the NIFT 2025 exam. A total of 100 points are awarded for the NIFT 2025 paper. One hundred questions will be asked.

There are two examinations in the NIFT 2025 exam: the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and the General Ability Test (GAT). The GAT is required for all courses, and applicants for BDes and MDes programs also need to take the CAT. While the CAT exam will be given offline, the GAT paper will be given through computer-based testing (CBT).