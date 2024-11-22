Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available For Affected Candidates

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai University has released hall tickets for the PET (PhD Entrance Test) and LLM Pre-Entrance Exams, now rescheduled for November 24, 2024. These exams were postponed from their original date, November 17, due to technical issues at the Surekha Infotech Examination Centre in Dombivli. Candidates can download their updated hall tickets from their registered email IDs or the official university website at mu.ac.in.

Background

The PET 2024 and LLM-CET 2024 exams, initially scheduled on November 17, 2024, had to be deferred after a technical glitch disrupted the examination process at the exam centre Surekha Infotech, Dombivli. Mumbai University promptly rescheduled the exams and arranged for alternative centers to accommodate the affected candidates.

Revised Exam Details

Both exams will now be conducted in Center-Based Test (CBT) online mode at the following centers:

Father C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology, Vashi

Shah and Anker College of Engineering, Chembur

Exam Timings

PET Exam: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM (2 hours)

LLM Pre-Admission Exam: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (1 hour)

Important Instructions

Candidates are advised to report to their respective exam centers at least one hour before the scheduled time. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket and a valid ID for verification.

Dr. Pooja Raundle, Director of the Examination and Evaluation Board at Mumbai University, assured candidates that the revised arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. She encouraged candidates to follow the revised schedule and guidelines provided.

For more updates and instructions, visit the official website: mu.ac.in.