 Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available For Affected Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available For Affected Candidates

Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available For Affected Candidates

The exams will now be conducted on November 24, 2024, in CBT mode at Vashi and Chembur centers. Candidates can download revised hall tickets from their email or the university's website, mu.ac.in.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai University has released hall tickets for the PET (PhD Entrance Test) and LLM Pre-Entrance Exams, now rescheduled for November 24, 2024. These exams were postponed from their original date, November 17, due to technical issues at the Surekha Infotech Examination Centre in Dombivli. Candidates can download their updated hall tickets from their registered email IDs or the official university website at mu.ac.in.

Background

The PET 2024 and LLM-CET 2024 exams, initially scheduled on November 17, 2024, had to be deferred after a technical glitch disrupted the examination process  at the exam centre Surekha Infotech, Dombivli. Mumbai University promptly rescheduled the exams and arranged for alternative centers to accommodate the affected candidates.

Revised Exam Details

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available For Affected Candidates
Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available For Affected Candidates
CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Who Can Apply & How to Register
CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Who Can Apply & How to Register
France Football Federation Rejects PSG's Claim Over Kylian Mbappe's Unpaid Wages; Star Set To Get 55 Mn Euro: Report
France Football Federation Rejects PSG's Claim Over Kylian Mbappe's Unpaid Wages; Star Set To Get 55 Mn Euro: Report
Raima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Deb Burman's Death, Pens Emotional Note: 'Words Fall Short...'
Raima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Deb Burman's Death, Pens Emotional Note: 'Words Fall Short...'

Both exams will now be conducted in Center-Based Test (CBT) online mode at the following centers:

Father C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology, Vashi

Shah and Anker College of Engineering, Chembur

Exam Timings

PET Exam: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM (2 hours)

LLM Pre-Admission Exam: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (1 hour)

Important Instructions

Candidates are advised to report to their respective exam centers at least one hour before the scheduled time. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket and a valid ID for verification.

Dr. Pooja Raundle, Director of the Examination and Evaluation Board at Mumbai University, assured candidates that the revised arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. She encouraged candidates to follow the revised schedule and guidelines provided.

For more updates and instructions, visit the official website: mu.ac.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available...

Mumbai University Reschedules PET & LLM-CET 2024 Exams To November 24; Hall Tickets Now Available...

CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Who Can Apply & How to Register

CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Who Can Apply & How to Register

IDBI Starts Online Application For 600 Junior Assistant Manager & Specialist Officer Jobs; Check...

IDBI Starts Online Application For 600 Junior Assistant Manager & Specialist Officer Jobs; Check...

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025: Registration Without Fees CLOSES Tomorrow; Apply NOW...

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025: Registration Without Fees CLOSES Tomorrow; Apply NOW...

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 169 Assistant Manager Posts By December 12; Apply At sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 169 Assistant Manager Posts By December 12; Apply At sbi.co.in