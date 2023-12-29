NIFT 2024 Registration Closing Soon: Key Dates And Application Details

Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 on January 3, 2024. Candidates who have not yet applied can still register for the NIFT 2024 entrance exam on the official website, nift.ac.in. The deadline for submitting applications with a late fee is extended until January 8.

Applicants have the opportunity to edit their applications from January 10 to January 12, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be released in the third week of January 2024. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) Entrance Examination for all UG & PG Programmes is scheduled for February 5, 2024.

How to Apply for NIFT 2024:

1. Visit the official website at www.nift.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2023 registration link.

3. Register and proceed with the application.

4. Submit the application form.

5. Take a print for future reference.

Here are some key details:

- Application fee for Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL): ₹3000

- Application cost for SC, ST, and PwD categories: ₹1500

- Application cost for Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applicants to both B.Des. and B.F.Tech. programmes: ₹4500

Age limit:

- For UG programmes, the maximum age should be less than 24 years as of August 1 of the year of admission.

- For PG programmes, there is no age limit.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the specified deadline and follow the application process carefully.