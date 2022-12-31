NIFT 2023: Last date to register for admission in different programmes today, know details here

Representational Photo |

New Delhi: An application window for admissions to all academic programmes will be closed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) today, December 31, 2022.

Candidates can apply for the programmes at the official website of the NIFT- nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in, for all the programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology.

The applicants will also be allowed to pay late fees and do the registrations with the payment of Rs 5,000 between January 1 and January 8.

From January 9 to 12, 2023, candidates can modify or edit their NIFT 2023 application forms. The entrance test of NIFT 2023 will be held on February 5 in computer-based mode.