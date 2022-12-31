e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIFT 2023: Last date to register for admission in different programmes today, know details here

NIFT 2023: Last date to register for admission in different programmes today, know details here

Candidates can apply for the programmes at the official website of the NIFT- nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo |
Follow us on

New Delhi: An application window for admissions to all academic programmes will be closed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) today, December 31, 2022.

Candidates can apply for the programmes at the official website of the NIFT- nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in, for all the programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘Handloom on Wheels’ gets warm reception at NIFT and INIFD
article-image

The applicants will also be allowed to pay late fees and do the registrations with the payment of Rs 5,000 between January 1 and January 8.

From January 9 to 12, 2023, candidates can modify or edit their NIFT 2023 application forms. The entrance test of NIFT 2023 will be held on February 5 in computer-based mode.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Class 2 student's private part tied with thread by classmates, hospitalized

Delhi: Class 2 student's private part tied with thread by classmates, hospitalized

NIFT 2023: Last date to register for admission in different programmes today, know details here

NIFT 2023: Last date to register for admission in different programmes today, know details here

Assam: Governor urges students to utilize knowledge to find solutions to problems of society

Assam: Governor urges students to utilize knowledge to find solutions to problems of society

Odisha: CM inaugurates PG Institute of Medical Education & Research

Odisha: CM inaugurates PG Institute of Medical Education & Research

Dual degrees will make global education affordable for Indian students: UGC chief

Dual degrees will make global education affordable for Indian students: UGC chief