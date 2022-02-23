NIFT 2022 answer key released on nift.ac.in; objection window available till Feb 24

The Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT) answer keys for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance test 2022 have been released (GAT). On the official website, nift.ac.in, applicants who took the NIFT entrance exam can get the answer key.

The objection window will be available till February 24, the candidates can challenge the answer key on the official website- nift.ac.in by paying a fee of Rs 500 per objection raised. "The answer keys will be available on the portal from February 21 to 24 (midnight) for candidates to view and submit their objections, if any, regarding any of the questions. Thereafter no objections will be entertained from the candidates," NIFT notification read.

Here's how to download the answer key:

1 Go to the official website - nift.ac.in

2) Select "Download NIFT answer key" from the drop-down menu.

3) Login and enter the required details

4) Download the NIFT 2022 answer key for the General Ability Test from the next window (GAT).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:04 PM IST