GATE 2022: Answer key to release tomorrow; here's how to raise objection

Tomorrow, February 21, 2022, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 Answer Key will be revealed. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Gate response sheet already released on the website.



Candidates will have until February 25, 2022, to raise their objections.

Gate 2022 results will be announced on March 17,2022.





Here's how to raise objection:



1) Go to gate.iitkgp.ac.in to access the official GOAPS website.



2) To access the contest answer key, go to the 'Challenge Answer Key' tab.



3) Make a payment of Rs. 500 (per challenge)



4) Fill in the question's number.





Candidates must justify their objection in a maximum of 500 characters, and provide all essential supporting documentation.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 03:26 PM IST