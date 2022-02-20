GATE 2022 answer key to release tomorrow on gate.iitkgp.ac.in; here's how to check

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 Answer Key will be released tomorrow, February 21, 2022. The GATE 2022 response sheet has already been made accessible on the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (gate.iitkgp.ac.in).



Candidates will be asked to check their response sheet by logging onto their portal with their enrolment ID/Email ID and password.



How to check the Answer key:



1) Go to the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

2) Click on the answer key link.

3)Enter the required credentials.

4)Answer key will be available.



The GATE 2022 marking scheme assigns 1 and 2 marks to questions.



There will be negative marking if you choose the incorrect answer in an MCQ. A wrong answer will be deducted 1/3 mark for a 1 mark MCQ.



In the case of a two-mark MCQ, a wrong answer will result in a deduction of two-thirds of a mark.



General Aptitude (GA) and Candidate's Selected Subject were the two components of the GATE 2022 question paper. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions were used to construct the paper.



The GATE 2022 question paper comprised 65 questions out of a total of 100 points. The GA section was for 15 marks, while the subject questions were for 85 marks.



GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee & Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

