CBSE Class 10th and 12th results soon; here's how to check on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Term 1 Result for Class 10th and 12th this week, however no official announcement has been made.

After the results are released, the scorecards for Class 10th and 12th will be available for download on the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The DigiLocker app and website – digilocker.gov.in – are the additional official options for checking the 10th and 12th results, in addition to the board websites. The results may be available on the UMANG app and through SMS, as they were last year.

Here is how to check the result for CBSE class 10th and 12th:

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 You will be directed to a login page. Enter the required info, such as your roll number. The CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be shown on the screen after successful login. Download the result.

Here is how to access your result through Digilocker:

1)Visit the Official Page of DigiLocker or download the App.

2) Use the registered mobile number with CBSE to sign in to your account.

3) After successful Login, click on the 'Browse Document' and select CBSE in the Education Category.

4) Select the class and the required document.

5) Enter the required credentials to get your score.

The Central Board of Secondary Education held the Class 12 Term 1 exam from December 1st to December 22nd, 2021, and the Class 10th exam from November 17th to December 11th, 2021, for all minor and major subjects.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:32 AM IST