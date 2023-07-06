NIELIT CCC 2023: Admin Card Released At student.nielit.gov.in/; Details Inside

Representational pic

The NIELIT CCC Admin Card for the upcoming examination is available now at the official student portal - student.nielit.gov.in/. Candidates who want to access their admit card can now visit the official website. To download the admit card, one should log in using credentials that include email and password.

Students who have successfully passed the NIELIT CCC examination will be awarded a certificate with lifelong validity. This means that the certificate will hold its value throughout one's lifetime, which will bring a testament to proficiency in the CCC course.

Steps to download NIELIT CCC Admin Card July 2023:

1. Visit the official student portal at -

2. Log in to your account using credentials

3. Locate the admit card and download the link

4. Verify the downloaded file by checking if it comprises all the important details such as - name, date of birth, exam center, and on

5. Print or save the admit card for future purposes

Importantly, students should note that the admit card plays a vital role. This exam is scheduled from July 11 to July 16, 2023.

