ICAI Announces Dates For Foundation, Intermediate And Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India announced the dates for foundation, intermediate, and final course exams to be conducted in November and December. Submission for the Main, PQC, and Foundation exams will commence on August 2.

The last date for submission of the form, along with no late fee, is August 23, and with late fees of Rs 600 is August 30. Following that, the foundation course exam will be held from December 20 to 30, 2023. Intermediate group 1 exam will be conducted from November 2 to 8, and group 2 exams will be held from November 10 to 17. Final group 1 exams will be held from November 1 to 7, and group 2 exams will be from November 9 to 16.

International taxation assessment tests for members will be conducted on November 9 and 11. The insurance and risk management (IRM) technical exam for members will be conducted from November 9 to 16.

The exam fee for intermediate course exams at Indian centers is Rs 1500 for a single group and Rs 2700 for both groups; similarly, for final course exams, the fee is Rs 1800 for a single group and Rs 3300 for both groups. The fees for international centers are different and mentioned in the notification.

In addition, all exams will start from 2 pm on their respective dates, and some exams will be of 2 hours duration, some for 3 hours, and two exams will be of 4 hours duration. The exams will be held in nearly 285 cities across India and eight centers abroad.