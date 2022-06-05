NID DAT Mains 2022 tomorrow! Here's what you need to know

IStock

The NID DAT mains exam will start tomorrow, June 6, at the National Institute of Design. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the NID DAT mains will be held in hybrid mode. Candidates who plan to take the NID DAT Mains exam should read all of the instructions carefully.

The studio test for the M.Des programme will be conducted in an offline mode at NID campuses. In the meantime, the interview will be done via the internet. On April 29, the National Institute of Design (NID) released its NID DAT mains admit card for MDes programmes. The NID DAT mains admit card for the studio test has been released based on the candidate's wishes.

A studio test and an interview will be part of the DAT mains exam for the M.Des programme. The studio test will be conducted online at the NID campuses. The interviews, on the other hand, will be conducted entirely online. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the NID DAT mains exam must submit a statement of purpose (SoP) and a portfolio. Each question's statement of purpose (SoP) should be no more than 100 words long and uploaded as a single PDF file no larger than 2 MB in size.

