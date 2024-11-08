NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2024 Released; Check HERE!

NIACL AO 2024 | Official Website

The NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2024 has been released by the New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL). Candidates can now view and obtain their admit cards from NIACL's official website at newindia.co.in in preparation for the Phase II or Main Examination for Administrative Officers, Scale 1 (Generalist/Specialists). Candidates can obtain their hall passes till November 17, 2024, which is also the date for the online exam.

170 positions within the company will be filled via this hiring campaign.

How to download?

-Visit newindia.co.in, the official NIACL website.

-Select the Recruitment link on the homepage.

-Find and select the Administrative Officer 2024 link on the new page that appears.

-Choose the NIACL AO Main Admit Card 2024 link from the selection menu that appears.

-When prompted, enter your login information.

-After that, your admit card will appear on the screen; carefully go over all the information.

-Print a hard copy of the admit card for your records after downloading and saving it.

Exam pattern



There are two components of the NIACL AO phase 2 exam—an objective exam and a descriptive exam. The descriptive test will be given right after the objective test is finished.



One-fourth of the candidate's score will be subtracted for each question that is answered incorrectly in the Objective Test, which will have a penalty system in place for incorrect answers.

The selection procedure consists of three phases: Phase I (preliminary examination), Phase II (major examination), and Phase III (interview). For further information, aspirants should visit the official NIACL website. The phase 1 exam was conducted on October 13, 2024.