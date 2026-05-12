NHRC Takes Action After 6-Year-Old's 4.5 Kg School Bag Violates NEP 2020 Weight Norms In Sambhaji Nagar |

After several complaints of a six-year-old student carrying a school bag heavier than then prescribed weight in the National Education Policy 2020, were registered in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognisance of the case and directed the Maharashtra education department to enquire into the matter.

Two Weeks Given to Submit Action Report

In a notice issued under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the Commission directed the Secretary of the Maharashtra Education Department to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.

The complaint alleged that the Class 1 student, weighing 21 kg, was carrying a school bag weighing 4.5 kg — more than 21 per cent of the child’s body weight. According to the National Education Policy, the weight of a school bag should not exceed 10 percent of a child’s body weight, which in this case would be approximately 2.1 kg.

School Ignored Repeated Complaints from Parent

The complainant alleged that despite repeated complaints by the child’s parent, identified as Balu Gorade, the school management failed to address the issue. The complaint further stated that the excessive bag weight could adversely affect the child’s spinal health and physical growth.

“The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victim,” the Commission observed in its communication.

RTE Act Violation Also Under Investigation

The NHRC bench, presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, directed the Maharashtra Education Department to investigate the allegations, particularly regarding possible violations of Section 29 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The Commission also instructed authorities to send a copy of the report via email to the Commission within the stipulated period.

“Several cases of students carrying extremely heavy cases are often reported, the schools should consider conducting lectures of limited subjects in the day or take help of online classes to resolve the issue. The weight of textbooks has also been adjusted now,” said Anubha Sahai, president of India wide parents teachers organisation.