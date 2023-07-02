NExT Gets New Regulations From NMC; Eligibility, Attempts And More

A mock test will be conducted by AIIMS Delhi on July 10, the registration process for the same is underway and will close on July 10. | Representative image

Recently, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a few guidelines for National Exit Test or NExT. While NExT being brought in the picture there will be one common exit test for medical students. This is act as a a licentiate as well as entrance exam.

This exam will serve a purpose to certify the eligibility of medical graduates to register to practice the modern system of medical in India. Also, NExT will be conducted in two steps — 1 and 2 and candidates will have to clear the exam within 10 years of joining the MBBS course.

Eligibility and Criteria for NExT 2023 Exam:

The NExT is scheduled to begin with the batch passing out in 2024. A mock test will be conducted by AIIMS Delhi on July 10, the registration process for the same is underway and will close on July 10.

Nearly, one lakh students are expected to appear for this mock. The registration fees for the mock test is Rs 2,000 for open and OBC category students, Rs 1,000 for SC, ST, EWS category students, while there isn’t any fee for students under PwBD category.

Candidates who are undergraduate medical students pursuing MBBS in all medical colleges approved by NMC including Institutes of National Importance (INI) are eligible for this examination. Following that, all Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) who fulfil the requirement of foreign medical graduate licentiate regulation by NMC for the purpose of obtaining a licence of practicing medicine in India as a registered medical practitioner and for enrollement in the state or national register.

What is the 10 year rule all about:

Candidates who have completed III MBBS/ Final MBBS course from NMC approved/recognised medical college will have to appear for NExT step 1. Once they have cleared that, they will have to do an internship after which they can appear for NExT step 2. As per the regulations, candidates have to clear NExT (step 1 and 2) within 10 years of joining the MBBS course.

