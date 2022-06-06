New MPSC app launched on Google Play Store

In exciting news for civil service aspirants across the state, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has launched its own app on Google Playstore, with the aim to ‘provide information on the eligibility for the recruitment process conducted by the MPSC, certificates of eligibility, stages of the recruitment process, results process as well as methods of submitting online applications, etc.’
The app is available on Playstore free of cost and has over 10,000 downloads so far. Users can also use the QR code, which will direct them to the app.
Click on this link to access the app .
