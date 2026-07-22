New Maharashtra CET Cell To Show Previous Cut-Off Marks On Preference Portal For Students | AI

Mumbai: In a move aimed at making the admission process more transparent and student-friendly, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has decided to display the previous year's cut-off marks for individual colleges and branches while candidates fill their online preference forms for professional courses.

Move aims to end confusion and reliance on unofficial sources

The initiative seeks to address the confusion that many students face while selecting colleges during the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Until now, candidates often had to rely on separate documents or unofficial sources to understand their chances of securing admission to a particular institute or programme.

Under the new system, aspirants will be able to view the previous year's qualifying cut-off for the selected college and branch directly on the online preference-filling portal. The CET Cell believes this will enable students to make informed decisions and prepare a more realistic order of preferences based on their admission prospects.

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Historical data to simplify counselling and improve transparency

Officials said the measure is expected to simplify the counselling process, reduce uncertainty during choice filling and help candidates optimise their preference lists. By providing historical cut-off data at the time of filling choices, the CET Cell aims to improve transparency and ensure that students are better equipped to select colleges that align with their merit and admission possibilities.

The facility will be available for admissions to various professional courses conducted through the CET Cell's Centralised Admission Process. It is expected to benefit thousands of candidates participating in the ongoing admission season.

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