Western Railway Service Disrupted Between Gujarat And Mumbai After Bank Slip Damages Track | File Pic

Mumbai: Rail services on the Western Railway route between Gujarat and Mumbai were severely disrupted on Wednesday after a bank slip between Udvada and Pardi damaged the track section. The incident, reported at kilometre 184/8–10, forced the railway to cancel one passenger train and short-terminate or reverse several long-distance services to ensure passenger safety.

Passenger train cancelled; multiple long-distance services reversed or curtailed

The Umbergaon Road–Valsad passenger train (69153) was cancelled, while multiple trains, including Ahmedabad–Bandra Terminus, Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central, Vadodara–Dahanu Road, Bhuj–Dadar and Ajmer–Bandra Terminus, were either short-terminated at stations such as Valsad, Navsari, Bhilad and Surat or reversed from there. Parts of their scheduled journeys between Gujarat and Mumbai were cancelled. The Borivali–Valsad passenger was also short-terminated at Vapi, while the Mumbai Central–Vapi service was terminated at Gholvad before returning.

Western Railway said these changes were made due to the bank slip affecting the track between Udvada and Pardi. Railway officials advised passengers to check the latest train status before leaving for the station and plan their journeys accordingly. The railway also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and said operations would be restored after the affected section is made safe for train movement.

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