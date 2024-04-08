 New Dates Released: SSC Reschedules Junior Engineer, Phase XII, CPO SI, & CHSL 2024 Exams
Monday, April 08, 2024
ssc.nic.in

Mumbai: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the rescheduling of several examinations due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The affected exams include the Sub-inspector in Delhi Police, Junior Engineer examination, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), and Selection Post Examination, Phase XII, 2024.

In light of the General Election scheduled from April 19 to June 1, with counting on June 4, the SSC has issued new dates for these exams through an official notice. Here are the revised dates:

- Sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination: June 27, 28, 29

- Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I): July 1 to 12

- Selection Post Examination, Phase XII, 2024: June 24 to 26

- Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024: June 5 to 7

Previously scheduled dates were as follows:

- Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024: June 4 to 6

- Selection Post Examination, Phase XII, 2024: May 6 to 8

- Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 Paper I: May 9, 10, 13

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for further updates regarding these examinations.

