NEST Exam 2023: Admit Card Out at nestexam.in; Check Details Here

NEST Exam 2023 | Representative image

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 has released the admit card today, June 12 at 4pm. The official website through which candidates can download their admin card is - nestexam.in

NEST 2023 is a computer-based examination which is set to be conducted on June 24. This session is divided into two parts.

9.00 AM to 12.30 PM

2.30 PM to 6.00 PM.

While the exam will be conducted on June 24, the result will be out on July 10, 2023. For time being, the NEST 2023 mock test link has been activated. Candidates can take test using their login ID and password.

NEST examination is for admission of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar. Along with this, it is also for the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The candidates who are admitted in NISER, or CEBS, are eligible to receive an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000 through the DISHA program of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. This come with, a grant of Rs 20,000 per annum for the summer internship.

Steps to download the admin card: