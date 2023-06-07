NEET UG 2023 result expected by June second week | Representative image

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 result by the second week of June, as per reports. NEET UG result 2023 will be available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA released the NEET UG answer key 2023 and response sheet on June 5. Candidates were able to challenge the provisional answer key by June 6 by paying Rs 200 per question challenged. NTA will now release the NEET UG 2023 final answer key. NEET UG results will be based on the final answer key.

NEET UG 2023 was conducted on May 7 from 2 pm to 3:20 pm for physics, chemistry, and biology. As per reactions from students, the question paper had ‘moderate to easy’ physics and chemistry while biology was easy.

The exam was held again on June 6 for candidates from Manipur who could not take the test due to the law-and-order situation in the state. NTA had also provided the opportunity to choose the exam cities to such candidates.

Along with the results, NTA will also announce NEET UG 2023 cut-off and counselling dates. Students seeking admission to MBBS and medical programmes will have to participate in NEET UG 2023 counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 85% state quota seats.

