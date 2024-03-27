NEST 2024 Registration For Integrated MSc Program Begins On March 30

Unsplash

The registration for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024, which allows admission to the five-year Integrated MSc program at NISER Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai, will commence on March 30. As per the recent notification, the NEST exam is set to take place on June 30.

Candidates who are successful will be eligible for an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000 as part of the DISHA program by the Government of India's Department of Atomic Energy. Moreover, they will also be granted Rs 20,000 per year for summer internships.

Applicants must have successfully completed the Class 12 board examination from a recognized education board in India in either 2022 or 2023. Those who are scheduled to take the Class 12 board examination in 2024 are also eligible. Candidates should have pursued the science stream in Class 12 and obtained a minimum aggregate score of 60% (55% for SC and ST candidates).

NEST 2024 offers enrollment opportunities for MSc courses in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics at two prestigious institutions: the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai, Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS) in Mumbai. Both institutions fall under the Department of Atomic Energy.

