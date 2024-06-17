NEST 2024: National Entrance Screening Test Admit Cards To Be Released On June 20; Check Important Dates

Representative image

The National Entrance Screening Test 2024 (NEST 2024) admit card release date has been postponed. The official announcement states that the admit cards will now be made available to the candidates on June 20, 2024. Previously, the admit cards were supposed to be released on June 15, 2024. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the NEST 2024 exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at nestexam.in.

On June 30, the exam will be held in two shifts: from 9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.30 PM to 6:00 PM. The results are scheduled to be declared on July 10, 2024.

Below are the important dates for NEST 2024

NEST 2024 Important Dates | Official website

How to download NEST 2024 admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEST 2024

Step 2: Navigate to the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Open the link and enter the required credentials

Step 4: Your admission card will appear on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Below is the Tentative Test center List 2024

Tentative Test Centre List 2024 | Official Website

About NEST

In order to be admitted to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai, students must take the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST). The Indian government's Department of Atomic Energy established both NISER and UM-DAE CEBS in 2007. Their mission is to prepare scientists to conduct state-of-the-art research and to advise the Department of Atomic Energy's and other nation's applied science institutions' scientific programs. NEST 2024 will be conducted in around 120 cities across India, as mentioned on the official website.

Through the Department of Atomic Energy's DISHA program, candidates accepted into the NISER or CEBS program are eligible to receive an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000 from the government of India. The scholarship winners also get an annual grant of Rs 20,000 for the summer internship. Program graduates are currently pursuing Ph. D.s at reputable universities and institutes both in India and overseas. Students who achieve above-average overall grades at the end of the program at NISER and CEBS may go straight to the interview stage in order to be admitted to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) training school.